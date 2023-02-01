Permanent TSB reopens acquired Ulster Bank branches

PTSB has invested €25m in refurbishing the branches with 125 former Ulster Bank staff transferring
Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 08:41
Alan Healy

Permanent TSB has reopened 24 of the 25 branches it acquired from Ulster Bank which is departing Irerland's banking market.

It brings to 98 locations the number of branches in PTSB's network. It follows the bank's broader acquisition of €6.2bn in Ulster Bank's performing non-tracker mortgages, its performing micro SME business and entire Lombard asset finance business, in addition to more than 25% of its branch locations.

PTSB has invested €25m in refurbishing the branches, installing new ATMs and IT equipment, and new signage and display. The branches will also offer cash services. More than 125 Ulster Bank staff transferred to Permanent TSB as part of the branch acquisition.

Patrick Farrell, Permanent TSB Retail Banking Director, said: "Former Ulster Bank customers can continue to do business in the same building as before, with the same people as before, but we are here to serve the whole community and would encourage everyone to drop in and see for themselves what we offer."

County

Branch Location

Cavan

Ballyjamesduff

Cork

Wilton

Donegal

Ballybofey 

Buncrana

Donegal Town

Killybegs

Dublin

Blackrock

Blanchardstown

Lucan

Ranelagh

Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire

Pavilion Shopping Centre, Swords

Galway

Athenry

33 Eyre Square

Tuam

Kildare

Celbridge

Kilcock

Louth

Ardess

Mayo

Belmullet

Westport

Meath

Trim

Tipperary

Thurles

Wexford

Enniscorthy

