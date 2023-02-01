Permanent TSB reopens acquired Ulster Bank branches

Permanent TSB has reopened 24 of the 25 branches it acquired from Ulster Bank which is departing Irerland's banking market.

It brings to 98 locations the number of branches in PTSB's network. It follows the bank's broader acquisition of €6.2bn in Ulster Bank's performing non-tracker mortgages, its performing micro SME business and entire Lombard asset finance business, in addition to more than 25% of its branch locations.