Permanent TSB reopens acquired Ulster Bank branches

Permanent TSB has reopened 24 of the 25 branches it acquired from Ulster Bank which is departing Irerland's banking market.
It brings to 98 locations the number of branches in PTSB's network. It follows the bank's broader acquisition of €6.2bn in Ulster Bank's performing non-tracker mortgages, its performing micro SME business and entire Lombard asset finance business, in addition to more than 25% of its branch locations.
PTSB has invested €25m in refurbishing the branches, installing new ATMs and IT equipment, and new signage and display. The branches will also offer cash services. More than 125 Ulster Bank staff transferred to Permanent TSB as part of the branch acquisition.
Patrick Farrell, Permanent TSB Retail Banking Director, said: "Former Ulster Bank customers can continue to do business in the same building as before, with the same people as before, but we are here to serve the whole community and would encourage everyone to drop in and see for themselves what we offer."
|
County
|
Branch Location
|
Cavan
|
Ballyjamesduff
|
Cork
|
Wilton
|
Donegal
|
Ballybofey
Buncrana
Donegal Town
Killybegs
|
Dublin
|
Blackrock
Blanchardstown
Lucan
Ranelagh
Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire
Pavilion Shopping Centre, Swords
|
Galway
|
Athenry
33 Eyre Square
Tuam
|
Kildare
|
Celbridge
Kilcock
|
Louth
|
Ardess
|
Mayo
|
Belmullet
Westport
|
Meath
|
Trim
|
Tipperary
|
Thurles
|
Wexford
|
Enniscorthy