Mortgage approvals fall in December but demand 'to remain strong' in 2023

The number of mortgages approved by lenders fell in December, but the banking industry projects that demand for home loans will remain strong this year, despite the sharp rise in interest rates for the first time in over a decade.

The number of mortgage loans approved in December fell by 33% from November and were down 5.7% from December 2021, figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland show.

For the full year, the number of mortgage approvals, at 58,276, was up by 9.3%, and by value climbed almost 18% to €15.9bn.

And the banking industry group said that 2022 was the best year since 2008 for borrowers drawing down mortgages, both by number and value, with 52,634 mortgages worth over €14bn drawn down in the year.

It forecasts that demand will remain strong this year despite the challenges facing the economy.

"Our latest mortgage data which provides an annual picture for 2022, shows significant numbers of both drawdowns and approvals and a particularly strong year for first time buyers,” said chief executive Brian Hayes at the industry group.

"Looking to the year ahead, we expect housing and mortgage demand to remain strong despite the challenging economic environment," Mr Hayes said.

To fight soaring inflation, the European Central Bank and other central banks started hiking official interest rates last year. The ECB is widely expected to raise rates by half a point when it meets for the first time this year, on Thursday.

The full effect of ECB rate hikes have so far affected borrowers on tracker loans the most, but most other mortgage rates offered by lenders will also rise in time.

The IMF has urged global central banks not to let up on raising interest rates until it’s absolutely clear that inflation is durably retreating.

Underlying pressures may not yet have peaked, a senior IMF official has warned.