Consumers continue to pay high prices for goods as inflation seeps into 2023, according to estimates

Consumers were forced to buy high priced goods in January as inflation woes seeped into 2023.

The Central Statistics Office, or CSO, estimated prices in Ireland rose by 7.7% in the 12 months to January ahead the publication of the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

“Looking at the components of the flash HICP in Ireland for January 2023, energy prices are estimated to be to have decreased by 0.1% in the month but are up an estimated 33.1% since January 2022,” said statistician Anthony Dawson.

“The HICP excluding energy prices is estimated to have increased by 5.2% since January 2022,” he continued.

There has been a slight drop in prices as the estimates compares with HICP inflation of 8.2% in Ireland in the 12 months to December 2022, however inflation continues to bite.

The European Central Bank is poised to further raise rates by 0.5% this week to try and get inflation under control.

There was also an annual increase of 9.2% in the HICP for the eurozone in the same period in the 12 months to December.

CSO figures from earlier this month showed 2022 had the eighth highest annual inflation rate from the almost 50 years of data it has available, standing at an average of 7.8% last year.

The years that had a higher rate were from the late 1970s and early 1980s, when Ireland was suffering through a prolonged recession.

Eurostat will publish flash estimates of inflation from the EU HICP for the eurozone for January 2023 tomorrow.