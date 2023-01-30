Multinationals boosted Ireland's economy last year as GDP grew by 3.5% in Q4

This growth was mainly driven by expansion among large manufacturing firms during the same period tech multinationals started experiencing a slowdown which has led to around 100,000 job cuts across the globe.
Dublin's Docklands is where many multinationals have based their European headquarters. 

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 12:08
Cáit Caden

Multinationals boosted Ireland’s economy in the final quarter of last year, overtaking growth in the two previous quarters, estimates from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Early estimates indicate that gross domestic product (GDP), which measures multinational activity in the economy, grew by an estimated 3.5% in Q4 when compared with Q3 2022.

This growth was mainly driven by expansion among large manufacturing firms during the same period tech multinationals started experiencing a slowdown, leading to around 100,000 job cuts across the globe.

“GDP is estimated to have increased by 3.5% in Q4 in volume terms when compared with Q3 2022 and by 13.5% when compared with the same quarter of 2021,” said statistician Shauna Allen.

GDP for 2022 is estimated to have increased by 12.2%, when compared with 2021.

