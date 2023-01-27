December retail sales show soaring prices take bite over Christmas

The cost-of-living crisis hit household spending over the festive season
The figures detailing the volume and the value of retail sales starkly show the fall-out of soaring prices for households over Christmas.

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 14:48
Eamon Quinn

Bar sales surged in December from a year earlier, while sales at a number of retail outlets, including furniture and hardware, fell as the cost-of-living crisis hit household spending over Christmas.

Central Statistics Office figures show that retail sales in volume terms rose by 0.5% in December from December 2021, and were up by a meagre 0.1% when sales of motor cars are excluded from the calculations.

Sales in bars surged over the same period by almost 55%, reflecting the bounce back from the Covid restrictions of late 2021.

Retail sales of clothing, footwear and textiles and electrical goods also increased from a year earlier, but sales of furniture and lighting products and hardware and paints posted significant annual declines.

Seasonally-adjusted retail sales in December were unchanged from November, CSO statistician Stephanie Kelleher said in a commentary.

Retail sales rose an annual 0.5% in December but they surged 8.3% when measured in terms of value, reflecting the higher prices over the period.

Retail sales in volume also rose by 2.9% but climbed by 15.4% in terms of value, or money spent, between February 2020 and December 2022, to take account of rising prices.

Irish economy transformed by trade opportunities since joining EU

RetailOrganisation: Central Statistics Office
