IMI: Leadership styles may evolve, but truly great leaders inspire

In a pre-digital world, secrets were more easily kept; in fact, they were the norm — a far cry from today’s world of aggressive transparency and social media and the ubiquitous recording iPhone.

And yet, secrets still exist. Because real secrets are not what CEOs keep from shareholders, secrets are important truths about the world that others don’t yet realise. Just as every Instagram post masks a secret truth, businesses are built on secrets — again, not shady backroom dealings or the fudging of accounts, but secret truths utilised for commercial gain and competitive differentiation, and the continuing search to uncover more truths. That’s how cultures of innovation, experimentation and risk-taking arise.

AirBnB looked at the homeowners of the world and saw an abundance of accommodation set against an unaddressed demand for accommodation in the (overpriced) hotel world. AirBnB saw opportunity where others saw nothing at all. They uncovered a secret truth hiding in plain sight.

Closer to home, what about the Irish Management Institute, what secrets about leadership have we uncovered? Yes, secrets we routinely share with clients and participants on our programmes, but still secrets that competitors haven’t spotted. And what secret truths about leadership remain to be discovered?

Let’s dissect our mission statement, inspiring leadership performance. “Performance” can’t be a secret, there are a cachet of KPIs and metrics to measure performance and ROI. Likewise, definitions of leadership itself abound. McKinsey defines leadership as “a set of behaviours used to help people align their collective direction, to execute strategic plans, and to continually renew an organisation.”

Stogdill defines leadership as “an influencing process aimed at goal achievement,” focusing on leadership as a process directed at influencing a specific group of people to meet a stated objective.

Similarly, Kouzes and Posner call leadership the “art of mobilising others to want to struggle for the shared aspirations,” while Maxwell states leadership is simply influence, which is the common thread piecing together these definitions. But leaders do more than influence: leaders inspire.

Just as the best organisations are mission-driven, the best leaders inspire, empower and influence.

All great leaders inspire; how they inspire differs. It’s knowing what levers to dial up-or-down depending on the audience or individual. In football parlance it’s called man-management.

The current big trend in leadership is the shift from “command-and-control” to a “coaching” style of leadership, whereby leaders facilitate the development, learning and performance of employees rather than simply telling them what to do. But why has this shift occurred?

“A coaching leadership style delivers the full capability of followers,” says Andrew McLaughlin, programme director for the IMI’s Executive Coaching programme.

“As followers increase their input into decision-making, they feel more appreciated. Such appreciation is the secret sauce of productivity and job satisfaction.”

A coaching style of leadership is not inherently superior to other styles; but currently, a coaching style seems the best strategy to tackle many key challenges faced by organisations.

The same goes for the 'Great Resignation'. Despite demands for increased worker flexibility, autonomy and work-life balance, employees are switching jobs in record numbers. Regardless of the ideological disagreements behind this phenomenon (the Brown Political Review considers the Great Resignation to be the consequence of capitalist workforce neglect, tied into a Marxist theory of alienation; Deloitte does not agree), the correlation is clear.

Could remote working be the problem? Peter Thiel and others recommend against remote working, claiming misalignment creeps in when colleagues aren’t together in the same place every day. And it’s true many historically high-performing teams — such as Manhattan (1940s), ICBMs (1950s) and Apollo (1960s) — worked under conditions of extreme stress without work-life balance or work-from-anywhere policies.

Different styles but essence remains the same

In fact, by today’s standards, the credentials of many of the great leaders of the 20th century could be called into question. Steve Jobs, Churchill, and Roy Keane weren’t exactly known for their patient, empathetic, and inclusive leadership style.

But this misses the point. Leadership styles evolve, but the essence of leadership remains consistent. The above-named leaders all inspired the people around them, while the high-performing teams mentioned were inspired by the overall project mission.

And Thiel is half-right: misalignment is more likely to creep in under remote conditions, and it’s often harder for dispersed employees to connect with an organisation’s mission, vision and values, but this is not a priori given — plus ignoring the reality of remote and hybrid models is akin to burying your head in the sand.

The challenge for leaders remains the same: inspiring and empowering people to do their best work, creating the environment that allows this, and knowing what levers to dial up and dial down. Today a coaching style is key.

Leaders who remain reactive rather than proactive may not be able to support an evolving workforce. We need leaders who listen, show empathy, coach meaningfully, and communicate effectively. In a world where speed, agility, and innovation rules, leaders must be equipped to build trust, get the most out of their teams, and allow employees to self-direct and prosper. That is how we uncover tomorrow’s secrets.

Ben Davern leads research & insights with the IMI