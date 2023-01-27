Dublin ranked in top 25 cities for women entrepreneurship

Dublin has been ranked 23rd out of 55 cities for its ability to attract and foster women entrepreneurs.

Released as part of this year's Women Entrepreneur Cities Index, the study from Dell Technologies shows progress for Dublin, climbing 11 positions since 2017 when it tanked 34th.

The 55 cities included in the index were ranked on five characteristics: capital, technology, talent, culture and markets. Dublin's progress in the last six years awarded them the third-highest momentum score, with the city also excelling in the list of most advanced cities for women entrepreneurs in the tech sector, ranking 7th.

The research specifically highlighted the city’s advantage in accessing a qualified and diverse workforce and its central role as a major global hub for cybersecurity.

Dublin ranks 8th out of the 55 cities in gender equality in leadership in the tech industry and 12th for its access to mentors and role models for women.

Commenting on the research, Ciara Dempsey, Regional Sales Senior Manager at Dell Technologies Ireland, said: “The Dell WE Cities report is a key piece of research that not only highlights the importance of creating an environment where women entrepreneurs can thrive but also how collectively we can empower a greater number of female leaders to grow their business here in Ireland."

Ms Dempsey added that further investment in female entrepreneurs can foster a system where business leaders can go regardless of their gender.

“While there’s still much progress to be made, it’s fantastic to see Dublin recognised as an emerging hub for talented women entrepreneurs, especially in the technology industry."