New home completions jumped 45% in 2022

New figures from the CSO show there were 29,851 new homes completed last year, 45.2% increase from 2021.

It is the highest level of home completions since the CSO began recording the figures in 2011. The number of apartments finished last year was 9,166, more than the number of apartments completed in 2020 and 2021 combined.

The completions finished the year strongly with 9,148 homes completed in the final three months, up 31% on the same period of 2021. The final quarter was the largest single quarter of completions since the data began.

Of all completions in 2022, 50.8% were housing scheme dwellings, 30.7% were apartments and 18.5% were single dwellings.

All eight regions of Ireland saw an increase of more than 20% from 2021 to 2022 with the highest growth in Dublin at 65.1%. All regions saw an increase from 2021 to 2022 and from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien welcomed the figures saying the completions were well above the 24,600 target under the Housing for All. The 2023 projected output is 29,000.

"It is encouraging to see the highest level of housing delivery in over a decade despite unforeseen challenges like high construction cost inflation due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.

"Increasing supply is central to ensuring people can access affordable housing and that our housing market functions more effectively.”

Despite strong completion numbers in 2022, there are concerns that the pace of new home construction cannot be maintained. Government figures for December show the number of new dwellings that commenced construction in the previous 12 months was just under 27,000 a 12.3% drop on the previous year.

Director of Property Industry Ireland, Dr David Duffy said it looks like 2023 will be a more challenging year for new home building. "High input and funding costs are negatively impacting on viability and delivery, particularly for apartments. We saw in the data for last year that apartments accounted for approximately one-third of new home output. This suggests the Housing For All targets for the next couple of years could be more difficult to achieve," he said.