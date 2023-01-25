Majority of retail workers in Ireland are harassed and abused by customers

Almost retail workers in Ireland said they have experienced harassment from customers with 83% witnessing colleagues being verbally abused and half being physically assaulted.
Of those who have experienced incidents of harassment, 70% of retail workers admit that their experience(s) of harassment from customers has made them consider seeking employment outside of retail.
The survey was carried out by filling station operator Circle K of 380 of its own workers along with 500 workers in the broader retail sector.
The results show three out of four Circle K retail employees (75%) and 83% of Irish retail workers have experienced some form of abuse from customers.
Almost a third of retail workers (28%) and almost a fifth of Circle K retail employees (18%) say the harassment they have experienced from customers was based on gender. A third of workers also say they have experienced incidents of harassment based on race.
Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland, said incidents of harassment of workers are increasing. "We have seen this issue develop first-hand and while the vast majority of our customers behave appropriately, we are increasingly seeing incidents of unacceptable behaviour by certain customers towards our colleagues," he said.
"Our research clearly demonstrates that this issue is not just confined to Circle K and is a challenge for the wider retail sector at large."