EU tourist stays neared pre-pandemic levels in 2022, Eurostat figures show

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in the EU in 2022 approached pre-pandemic levels, the bloc's statistics office Eurostat said.

The 27-nation bloc recorded 2.7bn nights spent in tourist accommodation last year, down by only 5.6% from 2019 levels, before Covid-19 inflicted heavy losses on the tourism industry due to border closures and lockdowns.

This number is an increase of 91% and 48% from 2020 and 2021 levels, respectively. The figures cover short-stay accommodation in hotels and similar establishments, as well as camping grounds, recreational vehicle parks and trailer parks.

"The sector seems to be strongly rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic," said Eurostat.

Domestic travel

Domestic travel saw the strongest recovery, already exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 0.7% to 1.53bn nights, while international tourism was still 12.6% below at 1.19bn nights.

Among single EU states, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium saw the biggest increase in both domestic and foreign travellers, exceeding 2019 figures by 12.3%, 3.9%, and 0.5%, respectively, joined by non-EU members Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Norway.

Latvia and Slovakia were among the slowest recovering countries in terms of tourist night numbers in 2022, only recovering to slightly above 70% of 2019 levels.

Looking ahead, the year 2023 "could see international tourism arrivals return to pre-pandemic levels in Europe and the Middle East", the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) said in a statement.

The UN-led agency anticipates the recovery to last throughout 2023, with the recent lifting of Covid-19-related travel restrictions in China and robust demand from the US, supported by a strong US dollar.

The UN WTO cautions, however, that the uncertain economic environment and geopolitical tensions may influence tourism behaviour, with reduced expenses, shorter trips, and local travel.

