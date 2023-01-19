Car inflation set to stabilise despite price surge of 70% - DoneDeal

Car price inflation has skyrocketed since the onset of Covid-19, with the last quarter of 2022 showing increases of just under 70% since February 2020.

Figures from the end of 2022 show year-on-year growth of car prices at over 16%, however, according to Done Deal, the last three months have shown price inflation to slow down to a "more normal level."

"The quarterly rate of price inflation in the last quarter of 2022 was just 1.4%, the lowest rate of inflation seen since Q3 2019."

The number of active listings posted on the online marketplace has risen by 19% when comparing active ads on the 1st of January to the 1st of December, which DoneDeal suggests shows a 'slight recovery in supply.'

Despite this recovery, demand for cars in the last three months of 2022 fell by 17% quarter-on-quarter, which DoneDeal says in largely in tune with the general slowdown in price inflation.

For upper-end cars priced at over €20,000, the last quarter of 2022 saw a 1.1% rate of deflation, which the site says is the first time that negative price growth has been observed for this end of the marked since Q1 of 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on the findings, report author, Dr Tom Gillespie said that car prices are showing signs of stabilising, saying, "The inevitable slow down in price inflation at the end of 2022 could largely be attributed to several supply and demand side factors.

"In terms of supply, wait times for new cars have started to reduce as microchip production slowly catches up with demand in the motor industry, in turn, this eases the pressure on the almost-new used car market.

"On the demand side, the cost-of-living crisis inevitably means that big-ticket items such as cars are given more careful consideration from a household budget perspective, dampening demand."