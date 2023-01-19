Car inflation set to stabilise despite price surge of 70% - DoneDeal

Demand for cars in the last three months of 2022 fell by 17% quarter-on-quarter
Car inflation set to stabilise despite price surge of 70% - DoneDeal

Figures from the end of 2022 show year-on-year growth of car prices at over 16%

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 00:05
Emer Walsh

Car price inflation has skyrocketed since the onset of Covid-19, with the last quarter of 2022 showing increases of just under 70% since February 2020.

Figures from the end of 2022 show year-on-year growth of car prices at over 16%, however, according to Done Deal, the last three months have shown price inflation to slow down to a "more normal level."

"The quarterly rate of price inflation in the last quarter of 2022 was just 1.4%, the lowest rate of inflation seen since Q3 2019."

The number of active listings posted on the online marketplace has risen by 19% when comparing active ads on the 1st of January to the 1st of December, which DoneDeal suggests shows a 'slight recovery in supply.'

Despite this recovery, demand for cars in the last three months of 2022 fell by 17% quarter-on-quarter, which DoneDeal says in largely in tune with the general slowdown in price inflation.

For upper-end cars priced at over €20,000, the last quarter of 2022 saw a 1.1% rate of deflation, which the site says is the first time that negative price growth has been observed for this end of the marked since Q1 of 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on the findings, report author, Dr Tom Gillespie said that car prices are showing signs of stabilising, saying, "The inevitable slow down in price inflation at the end of 2022 could largely be attributed to several supply and demand side factors. 

"In terms of supply, wait times for new cars have started to reduce as microchip production slowly catches up with demand in the motor industry, in turn, this eases the pressure on the almost-new used car market.

"On the demand side, the cost-of-living crisis inevitably means that big-ticket items such as cars are given more careful consideration from a household budget perspective, dampening demand."

More in this section

Beautiful colorful cityscape EU tourist stays neared pre-pandemic levels in 2022, Eurostat figures show
People waiting for job interview Employees optimistic about job opportunities amid economic uncertainty, survey shows
Job creation grows among firms supported by Local Enterprise Offices  Job creation grows among firms supported by Local Enterprise Offices 
<p>With supply restrictions likely to increase prices, February will also see the government to end a reduction on duty on petrol and diesel. </p>

Fuel prices likely to increase as soon as next month, experts warn

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s