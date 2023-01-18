Employees optimistic about job opportunities amid economic uncertainty, survey shows

Demand for higher wages remains the biggest motivator for those looking for new opportunities, with Gen Z workers leading the trend in looking at other jobs.
Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 00:05
Cáit Caden

Employees remain in control of the labour market as a new survey showed almost 60% are considering changing jobs this year, while many sectors in the economy are struggling with talent shortages.

New consumer research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, found that many Irish professionals are optimistic about new career opportunities in 2023 despite high inflation adding to economic uncertainty.

“While some companies are reevaluating their plans for the year ahead, workers are taking action by being more intentional in their search for a new job, whereas others are taking steps to recession-proof their current roles by learning new skills or brushing up on existing ones,” said Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland.

Motivators

Demand for higher wages remains the biggest motivator for those looking for new opportunities, with Gen Z workers leading the trend in looking at other jobs.

Flexible working also remains a key priority for Irish professionals, with 58% of workers surveyed stating if offered a new job or promotion, but the position required them to be in the office full-time, they would reject the opportunity in favour of a hybrid or remote work policy.

Many employees are also concerned about the future of their employment, the survey showed.

For example, some respondents are worried that a potential economic downturn could be used as an opportunity for their employer to require them to physically attend the office on a full-time basis.

Housing crisis adds stress on firms recruiting abroad, warns Enterprise Ireland

