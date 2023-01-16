Wind energy cut gas costs by €2bn

Wind energy provided 34% of Ireland's electricity needs last year and helped consumers avoid paying €2bn for gas according to new data from Wind Energy Ireland.

More than 13GWh of power was generated by the country's wind farms, equivalent to the electricity consumption of nearly 3m Irish families. The figure is an increase on the 11,566 GWh generated in 2021 and only slightly behind the record set in 2020 of 13,696 GWh.

Analysis carried out by energy specialist Baringa found that without wind energy, Ireland would have had to spend an additional €1.65bn on gas for power generation in 2022 and an extra €340m on carbon credits to produce electricity by burning that gas.

It said the savings were particularly significant on days with extremely high gas prices and large volumes of wind energy on the electricity system. On a single day, Tuesday March 8, the combination of high winds and soaring gas prices delivered a total avoided cost of €43m.

Wind Energy Ireland CEO Noel Cunniffe said its members could be extremely proud of their role in the middle of an energy crisis driven by the country's dependence on imported fossil fuels.

"Every day Irish wind farms are protecting consumers while also cutting the carbon emissions that are driving the climate emrgency," he said.

"The best way out of this energy crisis is to accelerate the development of renewable energy, to ensure more of our power is provided here, at home, creating Irish jobs and supporting local communities."

However, Mr Cunniffe said there needed to be total political backing for planning reform to ensure mandatory timelines were in place for new energy infrastructure.

"We cannot build the wind farms we need without a planning system that is fit for purpose and we cannot get the power to where it is needed without a much stronger electricity grid. Both of these issues must be top priorities for all political parties in 2023.”