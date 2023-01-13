Ireland leads unexpected growth in EU industrial output

Output here grew by 6.4%, the highest monthly increase of all countries.
Economists had expected much more modest increases of 0.5%

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 10:50
Alan Healy

Ireland recorded the strongest industrial growth in the EU as output across the continent grew by more than expected in November.

The seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU, compared with October, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In October 2022, industrial production decreased by 1.9% in both the euro area and the EU.

In November, the output of capital goods, such as machinery, rose 1% in a sign of optimism pointing to a new appetite for investment after a flat reading in October. Manufacturers also produced 0.8% more intermediate goods and 0.4% more durable consumer goods. There were declines for non-durable consumer goods and energy.

Among the bloc's largest economies, France's industrial production rose 2.1% on the month and by 0.6% in Germany. Ireland's output grew by 6.4%, the highest monthly increase of all countries. Ireland also recorded the strongest growth in an annual basis increasing by 34.9% compared to November 2021.

The overall 1% jump in output across the euro area was more than expected. Economists polled by Reuters had expected much more modest increases of 0.5% both on the month and from a year earlier.

Separately, Eurostat data also showed the euro zone's trade deficit expanded sharply in November to €11.7bn from €3.9bn a year earlier.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, the euro zone trade gap was €15.2bn.

The trade deficit of the entire European Union with Russia - its main energy supplier - more than doubled to €143.3bn in the first 11 months of the year from €63.8bn euros in the same period of 2021.

Similarly, the value of energy imports sharply rose, swelling the energy trade deficit to €600.5bn euros from €248.2bn.

Additional reporting Reuters

