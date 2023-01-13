Ireland leads unexpected growth in EU industrial output

Ireland recorded the strongest industrial growth in the EU as output across the continent grew by more than expected in November.

The seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU, compared with October, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In October 2022, industrial production decreased by 1.9% in both the euro area and the EU.

In November, the output of capital goods, such as machinery, rose 1% in a sign of optimism pointing to a new appetite for investment after a flat reading in October. Manufacturers also produced 0.8% more intermediate goods and 0.4% more durable consumer goods. There were declines for non-durable consumer goods and energy.

Among the bloc's largest economies, France's industrial production rose 2.1% on the month and by 0.6% in Germany. Ireland's output grew by 6.4%, the highest monthly increase of all countries. Ireland also recorded the strongest growth in an annual basis increasing by 34.9% compared to November 2021.

The overall 1% jump in output across the euro area was more than expected. Economists polled by Reuters had expected much more modest increases of 0.5% both on the month and from a year earlier.

Separately, Eurostat data also showed the euro zone's trade deficit expanded sharply in November to €11.7bn from €3.9bn a year earlier.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, the euro zone trade gap was €15.2bn.

The trade deficit of the entire European Union with Russia - its main energy supplier - more than doubled to €143.3bn in the first 11 months of the year from €63.8bn euros in the same period of 2021.

Similarly, the value of energy imports sharply rose, swelling the energy trade deficit to €600.5bn euros from €248.2bn.

Additional reporting Reuters