IMF warns UK of 'sobering' economic outlook this year

UK treasury committee chair Harriett Baldwin said she was unhappy that senior IMF officials had so far declined her committee's invitation to testify before her
Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 17:48
David Milliken

The IMF says Britain faces a "sobering" economic outlook for 2023, according to a brief statement published by the British parliament's Treasury Select Committee. 

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed in November the fiscal plans set out by Britain's new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, after the international body previously expressed concern about the approach of his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

The remarks released were similar to those Ms Georgieva had made in November.

"The announced fiscal plan navigates well the difficult trade-off between fighting inflation and protecting household incomes in a recession primarily caused by the exogenous energy price shock," the IMF said in a statement released by the House of Commons' treasury committee.

"The outlook for the UK economy is sobering: For 2023, output is expected to contract and inflation to remain elevated," the IMF added.

However, treasury committee chair Harriett Baldwin said she was unhappy that senior IMF officials had so far declined her committee's invitation to testify before her.

"I'm concerned that the IMF is in an untenable position, offering commentary to journalists but not being prepared to follow up with appearances before elected politicians," the Conservative MP said. 

