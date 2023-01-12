Sales of electric cars almost doubled last year as diesel sales plummet

As traditional petrol and diesel cars struggled to regain pre-pandemic demand, 2022 saw a surge in electric vehicles, with year-on-year demand for the climate-conscious alternative increasing by 81%.

Figures released by the CSO this morning show a marginal decrease in the volume of new cars licensed in 2022, representing roughly 500 cars less than the amount licensed in 2021.

However, the number of used cars licensed in 2022 fell dramatically year-on-year, decreasing by 32%.

CSO data also suggests that demand for diesel has fallen across the board. In the private car market, the number of diesel models licensed fell from 34% to 27% year-on-year, while used cars saw a 55% decline in the proportion of diesel cars sold between 2021 and 2022.

Toyota was the most make of private car licensed last year, with the Yaris and Corolla coming behind the Hyundai Tucson, which took first place as most popular for 2022.

Speaking on the release, CSO statistician, Nele van der Wielen said that today's figures "show the continued growth in the number of electric cars licensed in Ireland."

"Of new electric cars licensed in 2022, the top make and model was Volkswagen ID.4 (2,920) followed by Hyundai Ioniq (1,249), and Tesla Model 3 (1054)."

According to the Society of Irish Motor Society (SIMI), demand for electric vehicles has remained on a sharp upward trajectory, predating the pandemic, with EV registrations rising by over 355% since 2019.

Following its surge in demand, the society found that EVs, plug-ins and hybrids now represent over 41% of the Irish car market, with petrol and diesel holding 30.16% and 26.77% respectively while they struggle to regain pre-Covid demand levels.