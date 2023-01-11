December unemployment down by 0.1% on previous month

The rate of unemployment fell by a further 0.1% in December compared to the previous month, reflecting an additional 2,500 people gaining employment, figures released by the CSO reveal.

Last month's unemployment rate stood at 4.3%, a notable year-on-year decrease from 5.1% in December 2021, representing a difference of 18,600 individuals.

For males, the statistics agency revealed that the rate of unemployment fell marginally from 4.3% to 4.1%, while female unemployment fell by 0.1% to 4.5%.

The rate of youth unemployment, comprising individuals aged 15-24, stood at 11.5% in December, falling from 11.9% in the previous month.

Excluding young people, the rate of unemployment remained unchanged from the previous month, staying at 3.3%.

Speaking on the release, statistician, John Mullane, said, "The rate of 4.3% in December 2022 was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.8% recorded in December 2019.

"In December 2022 the unemployment rate for males was 4.1% and for females was 4.5%."

Mr Mullane also noted the significant decrease in year-on-year unemployment, representing a difference of 18,600 individuals.

"The seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed was 59,100 in December 2022, compared with 60,700 in November 2022.

"In December 2022 the seasonally adjusted number of females unemployed was 55,400, compared with 56,300 in November 2022," Mr Mullane concluded.