Irish whiskey exports exceed €1bn in value for the first time 

The value of whiskey exports for the island of Ireland has exceeded €1bn for the first time in 2022, the Irish Whiskey Association has announced this morning.
Comprising data for Ireland and Northern Ireland, the association noted rising global demand for "premium higher priced Irish Whiskey," as a key driver for export growth with the association saying that these trends were in line with consumers drinking less, but better.
Additionally, market diversification across Africa and Asia, growing e-commerce sales, and increased interest in whiskey among younger consumers were cited as additional factors driving increased whiskey exports.
Using data from the CSO and Eurostat, Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, William Lavelle referred to the €1bn plus figure as a "renaissance," saying it marked a significant milestone for the industry.
"Across the island of Ireland, the growth in Irish whiskey exports has created more quality jobs, brought more investment into regional and rural communities, and led to more purchasing from Irish farmers.”
Looking towards the new year, Mr Lavelle touched on the key priorities identified by the association, focusing on protecting free trade with the US and avoiding future trade disputes.
Furthermore, the association is also seeking to complete EU trade negotiations with Australia, Kenya and India, and is hoping to progress in the proposed EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.
Speaking on 2023, Mr Lavelle concluded, "The Irish Whiskey Association is reiterating its call for the proactive expansion of free trade agreements with positive trading partners, to support the continuing growth of Irish whiskey exports.”