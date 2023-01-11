Irish whiskey exports exceed €1bn in value for the first time 

Rising demand, market diversification and growing e-commerce were identified as some of the key drivers of Irish whiskey growth
Irish whiskey exports exceed €1bn in value for the first time 

Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, William Lavelle referred to the €1bn plus figure as a "renaissance," saying it marked a significant milestone for the industry.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 11:03
Emer Walsh

The value of whiskey exports for the island of Ireland has exceeded €1bn for the first time in 2022, the Irish Whiskey Association has announced this morning.

Comprising data for Ireland and Northern Ireland, the association noted rising global demand for "premium higher priced Irish Whiskey," as a key driver for export growth with the association saying that these trends were in line with consumers drinking less, but better.

Additionally, market diversification across Africa and Asia, growing e-commerce sales, and increased interest in whiskey among younger consumers were cited as additional factors driving increased whiskey exports.

Using data from the CSO and Eurostat, Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, William Lavelle referred to the €1bn plus figure as a "renaissance," saying it marked a significant milestone for the industry.

"Across the island of Ireland, the growth in Irish whiskey exports has created more quality jobs, brought more investment into regional and rural communities, and led to more purchasing from Irish farmers.”

Looking towards the new year, Mr Lavelle touched on the key priorities identified by the association, focusing on protecting free trade with the US and avoiding future trade disputes.

Furthermore, the association is also seeking to complete EU trade negotiations with Australia, Kenya and India, and is hoping to progress in the proposed EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.

Speaking on 2023, Mr Lavelle concluded, "The Irish Whiskey Association is reiterating its call for the proactive expansion of free trade agreements with positive trading partners, to support the continuing growth of Irish whiskey exports.”

More in this section

Living standards fall as inflation bites into household income        Living standards fall as inflation bites into household income       
Irish tech firms in better shape than multinationals, says Leo Clancy Irish tech firms in better shape than multinationals, says Leo Clancy
Resilient eurozone economy seen avoiding recession this year Resilient eurozone economy seen avoiding recession this year
<p>Dairy remains the largest element within Irish food and drink exports, with over 1.7m tonnes of product shipped to over 130 markets worldwide.</p>

Inflation drives up value of Irish food and drink exports to reach record high of €16.7bn, new report shows

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s