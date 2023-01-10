Sterling dips after data highlights 'horrible' economic backdrop

Sterling dipped, as a week-old rally ran out of steam following downbeat data and a reminder from the Bank of England's chief economist that inflation could prove persistent, even as domestic energy prices retreat.

A series of surveys showed British consumer spending rose in December — seemingly defying the cost-of-living crisis — but lagged inflation.

The British Retail Consortium said spending in store chains rose by 6.9% in annual terms in December, but this was a long way off consumer price inflation, which hit 10.7% in November.

David Stritch, a currency analyst at broker CaxtonFX, cited government mortgage data that showed 1.4m British households will renew their fixed-rate home loans this year, and 800,000 of those are on a rate of 2% or below and could see their monthly interest payments double.

"Moreover, BoE data suggests that 25.6% of fixed UK mortgages are up for renewal within the next one-two years, meaning that this issue is more than likely to act as a serious drag on growth for years to come," he said.

The pound traded at 88.30 pence against the euro and at at $1.216.

Sterling has recovered almost 20% in value since hitting a record low of $1.0327 against the dollar in late September. But it remains 10% below where it was this time last year and its apparent strength is more a function of a slide in the dollar.

A month ago, interest-rate derivatives implied US rates would peak around 4.8% by June and gradually fall to 4.6% by the end of this year. Now, markets are showing rates rising to 4.9%, but dropping to about 4.4% by year-end.

The British interest-rate curve shows interest rates rising, underscoring how "higher for longer" might apply more to Britain than the US.

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill reinforced this in remarks made earlier this week, when he said Britain was at risk of persistent inflationary pressure from a tight labour market, even if natural gas prices, which have halved in a month, keep falling, implying further rate rises may be needed.

Britain's economy ranked last among those of the Group of Seven richest nations in the third quarter of 2022. A survey showed the UK has become less competitive and less attractive to foreign investors because of soaring energy costs and recent political turmoil.

• Reuters