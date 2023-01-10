Enterprise Ireland-backed firms add 11,000 extra jobs

Companies backed by Enterprise Ireland created 19,660 jobs last year led by firms in the climate, sustainability and agritech sectors.
Enterprise Ireland companies now employ 218,178 people, an increase of 5% on the 2021 outturn and 68% of these jobs are outside Dublin. The job growth translates into a net increase of 10,841 jobs created last year and was ahead of Enterprise Ireland targets.
“The Government’s target to have a record 2.5 million people employed by 2024 has already been exceeded," Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said announcing the results. "Enterprise Ireland has also exceeded its own employment target for 2022 with these results announced today."
“A real positive of today’s results is the regional balance in terms of both new jobs created and total employment. More than 147,000 people in the regions are now employed by Enterprise Ireland client companies, making an enormous contribution to local economies and communities.
Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said the 5% growth compares favourably with the latest CSO Labour Force Survey for 2022 which showed an increase of 3.4% in total employment across the economy.
“Of note is the significant growth in key sectors of the economy ranging from Lifesciences, Prepared Consumer Food to Technology and Services.”