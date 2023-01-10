Enterprise Ireland-backed firms add 11,000 extra jobs

68% of EI-backed jobs are outside Dublin
Enterprise Ireland-backed firms add 11,000 extra jobs

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said the 5% growth compares favourably with the latest CSO Labour Force Survey for 2022 which showed an increase of 3.4% growth.

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 07:20
Alan Healy

Companies backed by Enterprise Ireland created 19,660 jobs last year led by firms in the climate, sustainability and agritech sectors.

Enterprise Ireland companies now employ 218,178 people, an increase of 5% on the 2021 outturn and 68% of these jobs are outside Dublin. The job growth translates into a net increase of 10,841 jobs created last year and was ahead of Enterprise Ireland targets.

“The Government’s target to have a record 2.5 million people employed by 2024 has already been exceeded," Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said announcing the results. "Enterprise Ireland has also exceeded its own employment target for 2022 with these results announced today."

“A real positive of today’s results is the regional balance in terms of both new jobs created and total employment. More than 147,000 people in the regions are now employed by Enterprise Ireland client companies, making an enormous contribution to local economies and communities.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said the 5% growth compares favourably with the latest CSO Labour Force Survey for 2022 which showed an increase of 3.4% in total employment across the economy.

“Of note is the significant growth in key sectors of the economy ranging from Lifesciences, Prepared Consumer Food to Technology and Services.”

More in this section

Strong recovery as global air traffic at 75% of pre-pandemic levels Strong recovery as global air traffic at 75% of pre-pandemic levels
Revolut Becomes Latest App-Based Broker Courting U.S. Investors Fitness, clothing and beauty spending up despite cost of living, Revolut finds
Man Choice Vegetable at the Supermarket Record €1.3bn Christmas grocery bill for Irish shoppers due to soaring prices
<p> A major upgrade of the airport's runway was completed in November 2021. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork Airport sees passenger numbers reach 86% of pre-Covid levels

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s