45 scheduled routes operated from the airport last year
Cork Airport sees passenger numbers reach 86% of pre-Covid levels

A major upgrade of the airport's runway was completed in November 2021. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 07:07
Alan Healy

Cork Airport welcomed 2.24 million passengers in 2022 as traffic numbers recovered to 86% of pre-Covid levels.

The airport said the swift recovery of international travel following the removal of the final travel restrictions positions it for further expansion this year.

The 2022 passenger performance represents a 768% increase on 2021 traffic. In an update management at Cork Airport said extremely strong demand for international travel last year coupled with new route additions led to the recovery.

The airport completed a major upgrade of its main runway in November 2021.

Last year. Cork Airport offered a total 45 scheduled routes serving the UK, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland and Croatia. 

Eight scheduled airlines operated services in 2022 – Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Vueling, SWISS International Air Lines and TUI, together with a number of charter airlines.

"After two years of Covid-19, we were delighted with the strength of the recovery at Cork Airport in 2022," Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said.

" We welcomed back eight scheduled airlines together with charter airlines and served 2.24 million passengers. We thank our loyal and valued customers and encourage prospective passengers in the hinterland of Munster and south Leinster to bear this ease and convenience in mind when booking their summer holidays in 2023."

