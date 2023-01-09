Fitness, clothing and beauty spending up despite cost of living, Revolut finds

Revolut users increased their spending on fitness, clothing, beauty and more in December, with the fintech company finding that Irish consumers got a head start on their ‘new year, new you’ attitude.

Representing over 2 million Irish users, year-on-year company data saw a 5.6% increase in consumer spending at clothing stores and a 6.8% rise in department stores, noting these increases occurred despite added cost of living expenses.

Cosmetic shops, eyeglasses shops and jewellery stores also saw growth in spending, rising by 5.2%, 9.4% and 8.5% respectively. More eco-conscious alternatives also saw major growth with clothing rental services rising by 12.2% and tailor services up 44.5% year-on-year.

As restrictions on movement came to an end, barbers, hairdressers and beauticians saw a 16% year-on-year increase in consumer spending, with a 14% increase in customers.

Fitness was also prioritised by Revolut users, with gyms seeing a 29.5% year-on-year increase in spending, and a 32% rise in customers.

Despite spending at garden centres decreasing by 5.4%, many consumers in Ireland spent December investing in their homes. Furniture stores saw a 12% increase in consumer spending and home furnishings stores saw a 5.2% increase.

Spending at flooring stores, wallpaper and paint shops, and hardware stores all increased, growing by 40%, 22% and 7.6% respectively. Spending on general contractors was also up 18.7%, with construction materials up by 15.3%.

Revolut data also shows a 19.7% year-on-year increase in spending on dating apps. The fintech also noted significant growth in activities, noting rises in restaurants (16.2%), cinemas (13.5%), theatres (41.1%), billiards and pool clubs (37%), bowling alleys (9.4%) and museums (23%).

Despite notable increases in annual spending across nearly all industries, the new Revolut data shows the continued rise in the cost of living.

The average Revolut user in Ireland spent 6.8% more on groceries year-on-year, and 20.5% more on utility bills. Regarding transport, petrol stations (39%), passenger railways (8%), bus lines (8.2%) and taxis (7.5%) all saw increases in consumer spending.

Speaking on the data, a spokesperson said, “With many in lockdown over the past couple of years, welcoming the new year provides a fresh start. Our data suggest that people in Ireland got a head start by giving themselves a makeover in December, as many new customers joined gyms, and coiffed their way into 2023.

“Over the past six weeks we’ve noticed that 18% of Revolut Loan applications were for home improvements. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that spending on construction work and new home furnishings increased as we look to welcome more family and friends into our homes this year.”