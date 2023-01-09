Non-alcoholic beer sales triple as Dry January grows in popularity

Non-alcoholic beer sales in Ireland have tripled between 2017 and 2021, increasing from 1.79 litres to 5.55 litres sold per annum.

As trends like Dry January become increasingly popular among alcohol consumers, the market share for non-alcoholic beer has soared by 275% during this time, rising from 0.4% to 1.5%.

With growth skyrocketing, the industry anticipates that this will increase further in 2023 as more and more people seek further balance in their drinking habits.

Domestic non-alcoholic beer sales also reflect global trends, with the healthier alternative predicted to grow internationally by just under 9% annually between 2021 and 2025.

Like Ireland, other beer-loving countries have also turned to non-alcoholic alternatives. Germany is the largest and most developed market for no- and low-alcohol beer, with a market share reflecting 11.8% of the total beer category.

In Spain, no- and low-alcohol beers have a market share of 10.6% following an extensive campaign by Spanish Brewers to promote non-alcoholic beers as an alternative beverage for people who are driving.

While Ireland's shift to non-alcoholic drinks relies mostly on beer, sales of non-alcoholic cider and low/no alcoholic spirits both grew in 2021, by 52% and 314% respectively.

Cormac Healy Director of Drinks Ireland said: “We’re seeing that consumers in Ireland are seeking more balance when it comes to their drinking which is positive. Revenue data also shows that overall alcohol consumption continues to fall in Ireland, down by around 33% in 20 years.

"We see research that young people in particular are cutting back and making changes. Drinks producers across the country are responding to growing consumer demand, through innovation and creating these great tasting alternatives.”