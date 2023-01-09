Business failures expected to rise this year due to cost pressures, predicts PwC

Business failure rates are expected to be significantly higher in 2023 compared to last year, new analysis shows.

The direct economic impact of business failures in 2023 will be in the range of €3bn to €4bn and possibly higher, stated a new report by professional services firm PwC.

“With economic headwinds remaining driven by high inflation, energy costs, and interest rates, in our view, there will continue to be significant pressure on the profitability and cash flow of many businesses through the early part of 2023 at least,” said PwC Ireland business recovery partner Ken Tyrrell.

We will continue to see most of the distress arising from SMEs and particularly small businesses.

The overall business failure or insolvency rate is expected to move closer to the long term average and back towards the pre-pandemic figure of 850 insolvencies. However, PwC’s Insolvency Barometer report warns that this could rise above 1,000 if there is a global recession.

The report predicted there will be elevated rates of business failures in the hospitality, arts, entertainment, and recreation sectors. Similar to trends in the UK last year, an increase in business failure rates within the construction and real estate sectors is also expected.

On average, just over one company is currently failing every day in Ireland. By comparison, in the years following the global financial crisis, over five companies a day were failing.

“This illustrates the low business failure rate at present but also the potential for business failures to increase if economic conditions worsen in 2023,” said Mr Tyrell.

Ireland’s current business insolvency rate is running at only 18% of the peak rate in 2012. The report found there were 527 actual business failures last year, up 39% on 2021 figures.

Dublin, Cork, and Galway comprised nearly two-thirds of all the insolvencies in 2022.

The vast majority of all 2022 insolvencies were SMEs, leaving debts of approximately €2m per SME on average.

"The focus should be on performance improvement and cost reduction with a view to cash generation and preservation," said Mr Tyrrell.