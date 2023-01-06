UK house prices may fall 8% this year, according to major lender 

Halifax director says they expect a drop in both supply and demand as buyers and sellers remain cautious
Halifax said its measure of property prices fell 1.5% last month after a 2.4% decline in November.

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 18:42

UK house prices are on track to drop 8% this year, the first annual drop since 2011, after declining for four months in a row, a major mortgage lender has said.

Halifax said its measure of property prices fell 1.5% last month after a 2.4% decline in November. The figures are similar to a reading from Nationwide Building Society, which last week reported the longest slump in prices since 2008.

Soaring interest rates and a tightening cost-of-living squeeze are weighing on the UK property market. The average cost of a UK home was £281,272 (€319,370), according to Halifax, down 4.3% from a peak of £293,992 in August.

“The housing market will continue to be impacted by the wider economic environment,” said Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages. 

As buyers and sellers remain cautious, we expect there will be a reduction in both supply and demand. 

Prices over the whole of 2022 rose 2%, reflecting gains in the first half of the year when buyers were snapping up properties outside city centres with space to work from home.

Halifax said prices are now falling in every region of the UK. 

The north east of England saw the biggest slowdown in the annual pace of growth. Northern Ireland, which also has been a hot spot in recent months, cooled to 7.1% annual growth from 9.1% in November. 

  • Bloomberg

