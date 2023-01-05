Revenue collects extra €110m in cutoms duties following Brexit

Revenue has already paid out €6.6m under the TBESS energy support scheme for businesses
Revenue collects extra €110m in cutoms duties following Brexit

Revenue said 2022 saw record-breaking tax receipts, with the body collecting €82.2bn in taxes and duties for the Exchequer.

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 11:26
Alan Healy

Revenue collected an extra €110m in customs duty on imports last year, a 21% increase driven by the exit of the UK from the European Union.

Publishing its preliminary results for 2022 including tax and duty collected, Revenue said almost half of the €640m in customs duties related to imports from the UK which is now outside the EU and subject to customs formalities.

"The growth in online purchases has been a particular feature since the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued unabated," Revenue's Director-General of customs, Gerry Harrahill said.

"Where these purchases originate from outside the EU, like all other non-EU goods, their import is subject to customs formalities, and this is also reflected in the increase in customs declarations. Revenue processed 40.2 million customs declarations in 2022, an increase of 58% on 2021 declarations."

Revenue said 2022 saw record-breaking tax receipts, with the body collecting €82.2bn in taxes and duties for the Exchequer, an increase of some €14.7bn or 21.5% on 2021. Revenue also collected more than €22.3bn on behalf of other departments, agencies and EU member states.

Last year, Revenue completed more than 427,000 tax audits and compliance interventions which yielded €813m. They secured nine criminal convictions for serious tax evasion and fraud, published 53 tax settlements in the tax defaulters list and settled 104 tax avoidance cases yielding €16.1m. 

Last year Revenue also seized more than 51 million cigarettes valued at €39.4m and over 3,600 kilos of drugs with an estimated value of €46.4m.

Revenue also provided updates on the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) it is administrating that provides businesses with support to meet the soaring costs of their energy bills. Since early December, more than 8,800 businesses have registered for the scheme. Almost 3,000 claims have been processed with a total value of some €6.6m.

More in this section

Amazon to cut more than 18,000 jobs globally Amazon to cut more than 18,000 jobs globally
Willie Walsh hits out at flight restrictions on Chinese travellers Willie Walsh hits out at flight restrictions on Chinese travellers
Cars For Sale Stock Lot Row. New car registrations for 2022 remain stagnant despite 81% rise in electric vehicles
<p>The proportion of consumers planning to save regularly has increased from 58% in 2021 to 65% in 2022, with PTSB warning that this shift in attitudes may lead to reduced discretionary spending in the economy.</p>

Consumers plan to increase savings and scale back spending

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s