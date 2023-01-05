Revenue collects extra €110m in cutoms duties following Brexit

Revenue collected an extra €110m in customs duty on imports last year, a 21% increase driven by the exit of the UK from the European Union.

Publishing its preliminary results for 2022 including tax and duty collected, Revenue said almost half of the €640m in customs duties related to imports from the UK which is now outside the EU and subject to customs formalities.

"The growth in online purchases has been a particular feature since the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued unabated," Revenue's Director-General of customs, Gerry Harrahill said.

"Where these purchases originate from outside the EU, like all other non-EU goods, their import is subject to customs formalities, and this is also reflected in the increase in customs declarations. Revenue processed 40.2 million customs declarations in 2022, an increase of 58% on 2021 declarations."

Revenue said 2022 saw record-breaking tax receipts, with the body collecting €82.2bn in taxes and duties for the Exchequer, an increase of some €14.7bn or 21.5% on 2021. Revenue also collected more than €22.3bn on behalf of other departments, agencies and EU member states.

Last year, Revenue completed more than 427,000 tax audits and compliance interventions which yielded €813m. They secured nine criminal convictions for serious tax evasion and fraud, published 53 tax settlements in the tax defaulters list and settled 104 tax avoidance cases yielding €16.1m.

Last year Revenue also seized more than 51 million cigarettes valued at €39.4m and over 3,600 kilos of drugs with an estimated value of €46.4m.

Revenue also provided updates on the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) it is administrating that provides businesses with support to meet the soaring costs of their energy bills. Since early December, more than 8,800 businesses have registered for the scheme. Almost 3,000 claims have been processed with a total value of some €6.6m.