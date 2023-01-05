Consumers plan to increase savings and scale back spending

Many consumers are planning on saving more now than ever entering 2023, as economic uncertainty forces many to cut off on discretionary spending.

Releasing its 'Reflecting Ireland' quarterly series on consumer behaviour, Permenant TSB found that a third of 18-34 year olds are planning to spend less in the new year, with just under a fifth of total consumers reporting similar intentions.

The proportion of consumers planning to save regularly has increased from 58% in 2021 to 65% in 2022, with PTSB warning that this shift in attitudes may lead to reduced spending in the economy.

Precautionary saving was the most popular reason for cutting back, accounting for over 50%, with many consumers holding money as funds for a rainy day. Other notable reasons for savings were for holidays, new cars and home-related costs.

However, PTSB also noted the significant impact the ongoing cost of living crisis is having on saving habits, warning that 40% of people will be forced to cut back on savings in an effort to keep up with high inflation.

Additionally, the report found that women feel more vulnerable to financial shocks, with 44% revealing that they could not pay for a major unexpected expense, compared to just 27% of men.

Despite this disparity, the number of consumers feeling financial pressures has risen across the board, with 59% of both men and women saying they only expect to “get by” in 2023, with a further 16% saying they expect to struggle.

Furthermore, 36% do not expect to have any money left over at the end of the month after paying all their bills and living expenses.

For young people, a greater proportion say finances “control” their life – 62% of those aged from 25 to 34 and 60% of those aged from 35 to 44. This compares with 53% for the population as a whole.

Despite the stark increase in those feeling the financial pressure to save in 2023 amid growing uncertainty, three quarters of people surveyed believe that Ireland is a good place to grow up in, with just 9% disagreeing. 61% believed Ireland was a good place to grow old in, with 18% disagreeing.

Speaking on the report results, Leontia Fannin, Permanent TSB Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, said, “Despite the significant financial pressure many are under, and high levels of concern about housing and healthcare in particular, it is good to see that all in all, most of us believe Ireland is a good place to grow up in and to grow old in.

"People appreciate the positives about living in Ireland. That said, people are also very aware that more needs to be done to improve our services and make them fairer for all.”

Behavioural scientist, Claire Cogan, behavioural scientist, said, “As we enter 2023 and the cost of living challenge continues, it is good to see that over half of us feel confident about managing our day-to-day finances, however it is sobering that 1 in 5 do not.

"While many people are planning to increase their savings, a significant number do not have the flexibility to do so. There are clear indications that many will struggle, with a third saying they won’t have money left over at the end of the month, or they wouldn’t be able to handle a major unexpected expense.

"There are clear differences in the extent to which people feel able to cope with financial challenges in 2023.”