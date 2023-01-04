Willie Walsh hits out at flight restrictions on Chinese travellers

The Director General criticised what he called a "knee-jerk reinstatement of measures" that "have been proven ineffective throughout the last three years."
Following a major surge in Covid infections in China, several countries have reintroduced measures that require all Chinese travellers to provide a negative Covid test upon arrival.

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 10:42
Emer Walsh

Head of the International Air Travel Association (IATA), Willie Walsh has criticised the reintroduction of restrictions on Chinese travellers, calling on governments to "base their decisions on ‘science facts’ rather than ‘science politics’.”

The former Aer Lingus and British Airways CEO hit out on what he called a "knee-jerk reinstatement of measures" that he says have been proven ineffective throughout the last three years.

In a statement released by the IATA, the DG said, “Several countries are introducing COVID-19 testing and other measures for travellers from China, even though the virus is already circulating widely within their borders."

Following a major surge in Covid infections in China, countries including France, Japan and Canada and the US have reintroduced measures that require all Chinese travellers to provide a negative Covid test upon arrival.

Representing over 300 airlines, IATA hit out at global politicians, urging them to "listen to the advice of experts, including the WHO, that advise against travel restrictions."

The reintroduction of restrictions has been heavily criticised by Chinese authorities, with Beijing calling the move "unacceptable," threatening countermeasures against the countries involved as an act of "reciprocity."

It follows a recent decision announced by Chinese authorities that would put an end to quarantines for travellers coming into China from the 8th of January. 

"We have the tools to manage COVID-19 without resorting to ineffective measures that cut off international connectivity, damage economies and destroy jobs," Mr Walsh continued. 

According to the Airports Council International, global passenger traffic was expected to reach 77% of Covid-19 pandemic levels this year, with 7.1 billion passengers travelling through airports in 2022.

While longer tourism seasons and low-cost carriers supported recovery, the effects of the war in Ukraine and deteriorating macroeconomics were cited by ACI Europe Director General, Olivier Jankovec as the key challenges facing the market.

Despite these challenges, Willie Walsh recently insisted that airlines will be back to profit this year, claiming, "I’m optimistic going into 2023. The headwinds we foresee are significant, but they are business-as-usual headwinds.”

