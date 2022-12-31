House price inflation to moderate to 3% next year, says Sherry FitzGerald

Second-hand home prices increased by 5.7% this year, a notable slowdown on the growth of 9.6% recorded in 2021 and a further sign of price moderation in the housing market.

A new report from estate agent Shery Fitzgerald shows price growth continues to be stronger outside of Dublin, with average values nationally excluding Dublin rising 6.4% compared to 5.2% in the capital.

In the first three quarters of 2022, there were approximately 41,940 sales recorded on the property price register (PPR), excluding block sales and new homes acquired for social housing. This represented a 7.3% increase on the first nine months of 2021 and a 7.6% increase on the same period in 2019.

"Following the above trend price inflation in the post-Covid era, 2022 saw a return to more moderate price growth, with average values growing by just under 6% compared to almost 10% in the previous year," SherryFitzGerald's Managing Director Marian Finnegan said.

"This trend is expected to continue into 2023 with overall prices anticipated to increase by less than 3% in the year ahead."

New home sales

The report also shows a significant rise in new home sales which increased more than 35% compared to 2021 and a 16.8% increase on 2019. This was a result of housing developments that were previously delayed due to Covid restrictions being completed and sold in the year.

However, the report notes a more worrying trend for future supply with the number of planning permissions granted in the third quarter of 2022 down 43% year on year. Commencements have also slowed, with the latest data from October showing that residential housing starts are down 31% on 2021.

Owner-occupiers remained the most active purchasing cohort in the market in 2022. They represented 79% of all second-hand home purchases made through Sherry FitzGerald in the year, with first time buyers comprising over 40% of all owner-occupiers.

"Demand for all categories of property remained quite robust in 2022, with transaction volumes, surpassing their pre-pandemic levels. Further growth to over 60,000 transactions is expected for 2023, with particularly robust activity in rural and coastal areas," Ms Finnegan said.