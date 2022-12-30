Willie Walsh defends short haul flights from climate change criticisms

Director General of the International Air Travel Association (IATA), Willie Walsh has called out European politicians for "grandstanding" about reducing airline emissions, criticising them for taking aim at reducing short-haul flights.

In a recent blogpost, the DG said it was "scandalous" that European politicians "lecture airlines and consumers while failing to act themselves."

The former Aer Lingus and British Airways CEO has defended short haul flights across Europe, claiming that the benefits were outweighed by the costs involved.

Citing a study published by Aviation support group, Eurocontrol, the IATA head said that eliminating every single flight in Europe of less than 500 kilometers, about the distance a high speed train typically covers in 2.5 hours, would reduce the number of flights by 24%, yet, CO2 emissions would reduce by just 4%.

Mr Walsh also argued that such a policy would not work for other short haul flights, citing Dublin to London which is unlikely to ever have a viable train connection as an example.

The former Aer Lingus Chief went on to claim that policymakers were looking in the wrong places when it came to tackling CO2 emissions, saying they are not taking full responsibility in solving the issue.

In April 2022, France banned domestic flights on routes that could be travelled via train in under two and a half hours. Earlier this month, Belgium also introduced measures aimed at tackling aviation emissions, imposing new taxes on older, noisier planes as well as private jets and short-haul flights in a bid to reduce noise and air pollution.

One of Walsh's criticisms of politicians focuses on their inaction implementing the Single European Sky, an initiative that he claims could replace Air Traffic Management and it's structural inefficiencies, reducing aviation emissions in Europe by up to 10%.

The SES initiative, set up by the European Commission, seeks to reform the current ATM system that has been criticised for its inefficient flight paths and excessive carbon emissions.

"SES is a ready-made solution and politicians must be held accountable for not taking responsibility and delivering in an area in which they are fully empowered," said Mr Walsh.

"We need a debate firmly anchored in data. And the data demonstrates that the greatest contribution that politicians could make to this issue is to reform ATM in Europe and implement the SES."