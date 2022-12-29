Wholesale gas prices trade below pre-war levels

European wholesale gas prices rose slightly in the session, but continue to trade below levels set before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, signalling potential good news for the outlook for inflation.

The price for delivery of gas in February at €85 per megawatt hour compares with the record high contract price of €343 during the summer, but were below the €88 price on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

However, two years ago, prices of wholesale gas were trading at about €20 when the European market was supplied by vast amounts of cheap gas from Russia.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices this week are being driven by the number of Covid cases in China. Brent crude prices fell by over $1 to $82.18 a barrel, with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled.

The scale of the latest Chinese Covid outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors, even as the world's largest crude oil importer began dismantling the world's strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and testing.

"The lack of clarity over the virus situation in China has prompted some new travel rules from various countries, which could serve as some dampener for previous optimism," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

Oil markets were also buffeted by expectations of another US interest rate increase, as the US Federal Reserve tries to limit price rises in a tight labour market.

Markets, however, drew some support from Russian president Vladimir Putin's ban on exports of crude oil and oil products from the start of February for five months to nations that abide by a Western price cap.

Poland has said it is prepared for a Russian ban on oil sales to countries implementing a price cap, with the country having cut its intake of Russian crude and secured alternative supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia. The Group of Seven nations and allies this month agreed a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude.

Poland has been gradually reducing its intake of Russian oil, and after the start of the war in Ukraine stopped buying seaborne Russian oil, top refiner PKN Orlen said.

• Irish Examiner and Reuters