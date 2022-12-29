European shares slip as Covid surge in China weighs

After a brief jump this week, global markets are nervous about Beijing's move to further relax COVID curbs
Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 09:33
Bansari Mayur Kamdar

European shares slipped on Thursday as the market neared the end of a rough year, struggling with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks.

The region-wide STOXX 600 fell 0.4%. For the year so far, it is down 12.8%.

After a brief jump this week, global markets are nervous about Beijing's move to further relax COVID curbs as surging infections in China dimmed hopes of a swift recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH and Richemont weighed on the European index in early trading.

Energy stocks SXEP fell 0.6%, while miners SXPP dipped 0.3%, tracking weakness in commodity prices.

Consumer staples such as Nestle and L'Oreal fell 1.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Novartis AG slipped 0.5% after the Swiss drugmaker said it will pay $245 million to resolve civil litigation accusing the company of trying to delay the launch in the US of generic versions of the Exforge blood pressure treatment.

Reuters

