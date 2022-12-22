Wholesale gas prices slide as milder weather sets in

European wholesale gas prices fell for a fifth day as temperatures across the continent are forecast to stay mild into the new year while supplies remain plentiful.

Futures markets showed prices fell as much as 7%, after closing at the lowest level since the middle of June earlier this week.

Prices have been sliding over the past two weeks with mild and windy weather curbing demand for gas. Industrial consumption, already curbed by high prices earlier in the year, typically eases over the Christmas period.

Liquefied natural gas, or LNG, supplies also remain strong, with a flotilla of tankers headed for northwest Europe, and Germany starting two new import terminals. The market situation is easing some concerns for policy makers after a tough year in which energy prices hammered economies and helped drive inflation to the highest in decades.

“With no major change in mild and windy weather forecasts for the end-of-year break and the continuation of strong LNG imports, European gas prices are likely to remain under downward pressure today,” EnergyScan, the analysis platform of Engie, said.

Wholesale gas for delivery in January fell 6% to under €92 a megawatt-hour. The UK equivalent fell as much as 7.3% earlier in the week.

Europe’s electricity prices dropped along with the cost of gas. German year-ahead power fell as much as 5.3% to €254 per megawatt-hour, the lowest since late June.

“The pressure that Europe faced two weeks ago with the cold temperature seems to have passed and risk is being removed from near-term prices,” analysts at SEFE Energy said in a research note.

Crude oil

Meanwhile, crude oil prices climbed for a fourth straight day to hit their highest in two-and-a-half weeks, with Brent crude oil up by 32 cents to trade at $82.52 a barrel. Oil prices had risen in recent days after data showed US crude inventories fell by much more than analysts had expected.

The falling stockpiles come as demand for heating oil is set to soar with a powerful winter storm hitting the United States, with sub-zero wind chills expected as far south as Texas and record-breaking lows forecast for Florida.

Also keeping a lid on prices are demand worries stemming from China's Covid-19 surge and fears of a global recession.

In Ireland, wholesale prices across the economy fell by almost 4% in November from October, but remain significantly higher from a year earlier, in mixed news about the outlook for inflation.

The Central Statistics Office figures also show that wholesale prices for electricity in November rose 5.2% from October, but were over 30% below levels of November 2021. Wholesale prices are closely watched for any evidence that pressures coming down the pipeline for retail prices may be easing.

Retail prices, as measured by the the consumer price index, were running at an annual 8.9% in November, down from the rate of 9.2% in the previous month, figures published earlier this month showed.

However, the wholesale prices for electricity in particular can be influenced depending on the amounts of wind generated on the power grid in any particular month.

— Bloomberg, Irish Examiner, Reuters