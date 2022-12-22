Air and sea travel to Ireland returns to pre-pandemic levels - CSO

Air and sea travel to Ireland has returned to pre-pandemic levels after effectively matching figures from November 2019, the CSO has revealed.

More than 1.34m people arrived in Ireland from oversees in November this year, representing a dramatic year-on-year increase of just over 70%.

The post pandemic recovery of air and sea travel saw the number of passengers coming to Ireland increase by over 550,000. Last month, some 1,292,800 passengers arrived by air into the country, with 47,600 coming in by sea.

The vast majority of arrivals came from the UK than any other country, bringing 521,900 people to Ireland.

Commenting on the release, Gregg Patrick, Statistician in the Tourism and Travel Division, said: “The latest Air and Sea Travel Statistics show that 1,340,400 passengers arrived in Ireland on overseas routes in November 2022.

"These passengers, comprising foreign visitors arriving in Ireland and Irish overseas travellers returning home, represent a very substantial increase on November 2021, when 785,800 passengers arrived on overseas routes."

Mr Patrick also noted that the rise was even more substantial when compared to 2020 figures, when just 103,900 passengers arrived in via air or sea.

Passenger arrivals have now effectively returned to their pre-pandemic levels since the Covid-19 crisis, with recent figures being just 0.8% lower compared to November 2019, when 1,351,400 passengers arrived on overseas routes.

"The recovery is seen in both modes of travel (air and sea), although the recovery in air travel is most pronounced, increasing by 71.3% in November 2022 compared with November 2021. The recovery is also spread across all major routes, with transatlantic traffic up most," Mr Patrick continued.

"In relative terms, there were three passengers arriving on transatlantic routes in November 2022 for every one passenger in November 2021. Among the continental routes, Spanish routes remain the busiest, with 160,300 passengers arriving on these routes, a 69.4% increase compared with November 2021.

"However, in overall terms, Great Britain remained the most important departure country for overseas travel to Ireland, with 521,900 passengers arriving on air and sea routes from Great Britain, compared to just 313,800 in November 2021."