Grocery shopping fell while restaurant spending soared after lockdown Revolut data finds 

Revolut users spent 7% less money on grocery shopping in 2022, with restaurant spending soaring following the end of pandemic restrictions.

Releasing their 2022 annual consumer spending report this morning, Revolut, with over 2 million service users across Ireland found that money spent on eating out increased by over 50% despite the rising cost of living.

However, the neobank noted that inflation did have an effect on spending, with consumer savings rising by 52%, while post-lockdown living amplified the biggest changes.

Spending on meal delivery services fell by 5.7% year-on-year, with many consumers flocking back to restaurants instead of eating at home.

Consumer spending on clothing fell by 1.6%, with those aged 18-24 cutting back the most, spending 11.1% less year-on-year.

Professional grooming services made a considerable comeback from the pandemic, with Revolut users spending over 17% more on barbers, hair salons and beauticians in 2022, with those aged over 75 making the biggest contribution, increasing spending by 27.8%.

Spending on digital goods including music, media and video services increased by 4.3% year-on-year, with Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ being the most popular streaming sites.

The annual report also noted a huge comeback in tourism, with Irish holiday-makers spending 23.4% more money on average across three countries throughout the year, with the most popular destinations being the UK, the US, Spain and the Netherlands.

Significant donations to charitable donations were also made by Irish Revolut users, with the Red Cross and Toy Show appeal receiving the most money at €4.6m and €2.4m respectively.

Speaking on the report release, Christopher Guttridge, General Manager of Lifestyle Products at Revolut, said that Revolut customers would receive a notification on December 21st 2022 when their personalised RevReview characteristics are ready, before continuing,

"Our Budgeting and Analytics tools are available to our customers year-round, helping them to take control of their money. We are delivering ongoing product innovations aimed at meeting our customers’ everyday financial needs and aspirations."