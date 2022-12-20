Cork had highest proportion of marked gas oil and kerosene sales - CSO 

Cork had the highest proportion of marked gas oil sales in 2021, new research from the CSO has revealed.

While making up 15% of total marked gas oil sales last year, Cork also had the highest proportion of Kerosene sales, accounting for 11% of the national total.

The county had the second highest proportion of diesel sales last year after Dublin, accounting for 10%, with Limerick coming in third at 6%.

Dublin also accounted for the most petrol sales at 18%, followed by Cork and Limerick respectively.

The vast majority of unleaded petrol and diesel were sold in forecourts, whereas marked gas oil was mostly sold directly to the final customer.

Non-forecourts accounted for 93% of sales of marked gas oil and 98% of sales of kerosene in 2021.

According to the CSO, diesel sales have soared in recent years, with just under 3.4m litres being sold in 2021, compared to 2.68m in 2013. Petrol, however, has dropped notably in sales, falling to just under 825,000 litres in 2021, compared to 1.57m litres in 2013.

Speaking on the data, Paul McElvaney, Statistician in the Environment and Climate Division, said: "In 2021, 94% of sales of unleaded petrol were sold in forecourts. This was a decrease from 97% in 2020 and 98% in 2019. Similarly 74% of sales of autodiesel were sold in forecourts in 2021 which was a decrease from 75% in 2020 and 78% in 2019.

"Dublin city had the highest proportion of sales of unleaded petrol (18%) and autodiesel (13%) in 2021. In contrast, Cork had the highest proportions of sales of marked gas oil (15%) and of kerosene (11%) in 2021.

"Urban areas typically accounted for a higher proportion of unleaded petrol sales than of autodiesel sales. In 2021, Cork accounted for 12% of unleaded petrol sales and 10% of sales of autodiesel."