EU wants its new cap on gas prices to end huge spikes     

The European Union agreed to cap natural gas prices next year through a complex plan with several caveats.

The cap, set to take effect from the middle of February, requires a few conditions before it is triggered: for three working days, the benchmark price must be above €180 a megawatt-hour and also at least €35 above global prices for liquefied natural gas.

If it had been introduced this year, the cap could have been used on roughly 40 days in August and September — when prices neared records.

The measure is designed to prevent extreme market swings, and once activated, it will remain in place for at least 20 working days. It will also apply to all EU gas-trading hubs, with a possibility to opt out later.

Regulatory bodies will also be asked to do an impact assessment before February, and the measure can be scrapped if the risks outweigh the benefits, EU Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

Risks to supply

Many suppliers have already warned that much-needed LNG cargoes could favour Asia if prices there are higher than the caps in Europe. The move — without an associated cap on demand — also risks making Europe’s gas supply deficit worse by encouraging consumption, Goldman Sachs analysts including Samantha Dart said in a report.

Even higher risks are seen for exchanges and market liquidity.

“If the cap is activated, deals will go to over-the-counter and liquidity at the hubs will rapidly contract,” said Jonathan Stern, research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

But we have yet to see how the cap works in practice and what it will mean for hubs around Europe.”

A surge in gas futures in August sparked concerns about prices spiralling out of control due to speculation, rather than supply and demand. Since then, futures contracts have lost about 70% of their value as supply worries eased — to trade around €100, near the lowest in a month.

While the slump has removed some of the immediate pressure on the market, EU ministers see the ceiling as a way to make sure that the price spikes of the summer do not happen again.

The LNG element of the cap is to make sure that Europe remains an attractive market for supplies, a concern cited by countries such as Germany. The cap will be in place during the summer when Europe is trying to refill its gas storage without a significant chunk of supply from Russia.

Europe has been hit by roughly $1 trillion from surging energy costs in the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The EU has said it expects the crisis to roll into next year and the impact of sustained higher prices will continue to cause pain to industry and households.

“We have a long phase of observation,” until February, German economy minister Robert Habeck said earlier this week.

“Should the results of the market and financial institutions be such that the mechanism is doomed to fail, it will have to be corrected again,” he said.

