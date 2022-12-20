Stress cited as reason for Britain’s disappearing workforce

Work-related stress was reported as the biggest driver of inactivity among 50- to 54-year-olds, some of whom are now considering re-entering the workforce, British government data showed.

Overall, 15% of people aged between 50 and 65 in the UK reported stress as the reason they left work, but this number rises to 21% among the youngest sub-group of 50 and 54-year-olds, the Office for National Statistics said.