Crude oil price poised to end year little changed from 2021

The global economy seems destined for a soft 2023
Crude oil price poised to end year little changed from 2021

2022 saw prices spike to over $139 a barrel in early March 7 in the initial fall-out from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, before dropping to around $75 a barrel early in December as global recession fears stoked demand fears.

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 14:22
Clyde Russell

The folly and futility of forecasting commodity prices was rammed home this year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine upending markets and rendering all prior expectations largely irrelevant.

Nonetheless, analysts are drawn like moths to a flame at this time of the year, churning out new forecasts in the all-too-often vain hope that their soothsaying will prove on the money this time around.

Rather than criticise this orgy of self-flagellation, it's a great exercise in taking stock and identifying trends that may persist or evaporate in the year ahead.

The first thing to note about 2022 was that while commodity prices were shocked by Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine, many are ending the year little changed or weaker than where they concluded 2021.

The question for 2023 is whether the impact of the war in Ukraine fades as producers supply more coal and liquefied natural gas, or LNG, or whether these markets will remain tight and at elevated prices. 

If the conflict in Ukraine becomes a protracted stalemate, it's likely that the market impact gradually fades away as participants adapt to the loss of supply. 

This dynamic is probably already on display in crude oil, the world's most important commodity, with Brent crude poised to end the year little changed from the last trading day of 2021.

However, this modest change comes after an incredibly volatile year, which saw prices spike to over $139 a barrel in early March 7 in the initial fall-out from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, before dropping to around $75 a barrel early in December as global recession fears stoked demand fears.

Read More

Oil price 'could spike back up to $90 a barrel'   

If the Ukraine dynamic does fade from global commodity markets, the likely driver for crude is going to be fears of a global economic slowdown, with a generous side-helping of will China's demand recover as the world's biggest oil importer loosens its strict Covid-19 measures.

On the supply side, there is always the risk of more output cuts from the Opec+ group, although a global recession may cause some strains within the alliance, especially if Russia does struggle to find new buyers for its crude and products in the wake of the Group of Seven price cap and the EU ban on imports.

The global economy seems destined for a soft 2023 as central banks continue to tighten monetary policy, while China's re-opening is probably more of a certainty. But whether it will rapidly increase crude imports is less assured. 

Reuters

More in this section

Heating stock EU strikes deal to cap wholesale gas prices     
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 1, 2020 Oliver Mangan: Interest rates likely to rise more than markets expect in early 2023 
Central Bank of Ireland Austin Hughes: Overkill by central banks could pose serious problems for many households and businesses
brent crude#Energy Prices
<p>Survey showed 54% of the leaders believe their organisation will perform over the next 12 months, which compares with the 77% response the leaders gave to the same question a year ago. File picture</p>

Over half of Ireland's top bosses confident about 2023  

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s