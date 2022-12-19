EU strikes deal to cap wholesale gas prices     

EU states have reached a deal to cap natural gas prices at €180, ending months of political wrangling over whether to intervene in an energy crisis that has risked pushing the continent into a recession.

The so-called gas market correction mechanism — a temporary measure designed to prevent extreme price swings — will apply for one year from the middle of February.

It’s significantly lower than an earlier proposal by the European Commission, which wouldn’t have prevented the spikes that the continent saw earlier this year as Russia curbed gas supplies in the wake of its war in Ukraine.

“This mechanism aims to take away the war premium” that Europe pays for its energy, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a press conference.

The region “will be better prepared for the next winter season and for the new round of storage filling which will be more challenging than it has been this year”.

Price ceiling

The new cap will only take effect if the price difference with global liquefied natural gas prices is greater than €35 per megawatt-hour.

Prices would have to stay above both ceilings for three days to trigger the mechanism, but once activated, it will remain in place for at least 20 working days. It will also apply to all EU gas-trading hubs, with a possibility to opt out later.

Officials had been seeking an agreement before the arrival of severe winter weather drives up gas demand for heating and electricity.

Surging energy costs have contributed to double-digit inflation across the continent. With Europe hit by a cold snap this month, governments have come under increasing pressure from voters to act or risk a backlash.

Germany supported the final deal, while Austria and the Netherlands abstained, according to people familiar with the matter. Hungary voted against the deal.

Concern

The pricing mechanism is still “potentially unsafe”, Dutch energy minister Rob Jetten said.

“I am concerned about the potential disruption in the European energy market, the financial implications, and most importantly, the security of supply for Europe,” he said.

While European wholesale gas prices have declined to around €100 per megawatt-hour, they remain well above average for this time of year.

Policymakers and analysts also expect high prices to persist next year, as they seek to alternatives to Russian supplies.

The deal essentially settles what has been one of the EU’s biggest disputes over energy policy since the crisis began.

A group of nations led by Germany — the EU's largest economy — the Netherlands and Denmark were calling for a cautious approach to avoid too much market intervention. Meanwhile, a faction including Belgium, Italy, Greece and Poland, was pushing for a more aggressive tool to contain gas prices.

The agreement also unlocks a broader emergency package to rein in market volatility and pave the way for joint gas purchases.

