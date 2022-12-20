Over half of Ireland's top bosses confident about 2023  

Just over half of Ireland's top directors are confident the financial health of their businesses will improve next year, according to a survey by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland.
The survey showed 54% of the leaders believe their organisation will perform over the next 12 months, which compares with the 77% response the leaders gave to the same question a year ago.
Only 15% of those who took part in the survey said they were more optimistic about the economic outlook.
Concerns about the economic outlook or global events, inflation, and finding and keeping staff are top of the list of worries for the top business leaders.
“While business leaders were more hopeful last year for the year ahead than currently, signs of confidence remain," said Caroline Spillane, chief executive of IoD Ireland.
"As we remain in unpredictable times, I would recommend that all business leaders review and assess their business continuity plans to ensure they are future proofed," she said.
Asked how they thought the Government was affecting consumer confidence, 58% of the directors said it was so far having a positive effect, and 27% said it was having no effect.
The Government was having a positive effect on their business decision-making for 49% of respondents.