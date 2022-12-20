Over half of Ireland's top bosses confident about 2023  

Global events, inflation, and finding and keeping staff top list of worries for the top business leaders 
Over half of Ireland's top bosses confident about 2023  

Survey showed 54% of the leaders believe their organisation will perform over the next 12 months, which compares with the 77% response the leaders gave to the same question a year ago. File picture

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 00:05

Just over half of Ireland's top directors are confident the financial health of their businesses will improve next year, according to a survey by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland.

The survey showed 54% of the leaders believe their organisation will perform over the next 12 months, which compares with the 77% response the leaders gave to the same question a year ago. 

Only 15% of those who took part in the survey said they were more optimistic about the economic outlook. 

Concerns about the economic outlook or global events, inflation, and finding and keeping staff are top of the list of worries for the top business leaders. 

 “While business leaders were more hopeful last year for the year ahead than currently, signs of confidence remain," said Caroline Spillane, chief executive of IoD Ireland.

"As we remain in unpredictable times, I would recommend that all business leaders review and assess their business continuity plans to ensure they are future proofed," she said. 

Asked how they thought the Government was affecting consumer confidence, 58% of the directors said it was so far having a positive effect, and 27% said it was having no effect. 

The Government was having a positive effect on their business decision-making for 49% of respondents. 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Dec 1, 2020 Oliver Mangan: Interest rates likely to rise more than markets expect in early 2023 
Central Bank of Ireland Austin Hughes: Overkill by central banks could pose serious problems for many households and businesses
Chancellor Scholz Views Siemens Gas Turbine Intended For Nord Stream 1 Pipeline EU has spent €1tn subsidising energy bills so far
<p>The so-called gas market correction mechanism is a temporary measure designed to prevent extreme price swings.</p>

EU strikes deal to cap wholesale gas prices     

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s