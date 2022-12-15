Gas prices rise on fears of second Christmas cold snap

European wholesale gas prices advanced on signs that another cold snap will hit the continent before Christmas, while international competition for LNG starts to intensify.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 3.3%, erasing an earlier loss. While milder weather is expected early next week, temperatures are then set to fall below the seasonal average in the Nordics and the UK, according to forecaster Maxar.

The cold blast now sweeping through northwest Europe has boosted gas demand for heating amid severely reduced Russian pipeline flows. The region is relying on stockpiles amassed over the summer and a mild autumn, while liquefied natural gas imports soar to record levels. But attention is shifting to next year.

“We’ve survived this week and I think it’s a good sign for the rest of the winter,” Engie chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told Bloomberg TV. "Now we need to make sure we continue to save energy and we need to make sure we continue to access LNG,” he said.

Competition for LNG is set to increase as Beijing pivots away from its Covid Zero policy, which is poised to boost demand. China bought several shipments of the fuel for next year. Europe’s LNG wave this year came largely as the Asian nation’s consumption was subdued. Global supply won’t increase substantially until the middle of the decade.

“Commodity prices (gas and power) will continue to stay elevated due to geopolitically driven gas curtailments,” analysts at Sanford C Bernstein said in a research note.

Storage sites across Europe are now about 87% full, having shed about nine percentage points over the first month of net withdrawals.

For the time of the year, Britain had the highest consumption of gas on record on December 13, according to UK National Grid data.

European gas for delivery in January traded 2.4% higher at €134.60 a megawatt-hour. The UK equivalent contract rose 3.3%.

Meanwhile, Germany’s first liquefied natural gas terminal arrived on the country’s north coast, the first of several specialist tankers Berlin is counting on to ease its energy crisis.

The Hoegh Esperanza, a floating storage and regasification unit, or FSRU, moored at Wilhelmshaven, ahead of an opening ceremony on Saturday to be attended by chancellor Olaf Scholz and economy minister Robert Habeck.

The laden vessel is expected to start unloading its cargo next week, and its future role will be to receive LNG from seagoing vessels to pump into Germany’s onshore network.

“We are now looking forward to delivering the first regular LNG cargo in early January,” said Peter Abdo, chief commercial officer for LNG and global origination at utility Uniper, which will operate the FSRU.

“This is the next step in actively supporting the German government and security of supply for Germany.”

The ship’s arrival during north-west Europe’s first major cold snap this winter highlights the need for new gas supplies after Russia slashed deliveries in retaliation for the continent’s support for Ukraine.

The resulting jump in energy prices has pushed economies to the brink of recession, forcing governments to fast-track the use of the floating terminals.

