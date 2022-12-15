ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% in its inflation battle

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings, pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation.
The ECB has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to rein in prices that have soared since economies reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by supply bottlenecks and then surging energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The central bank for the eurozone raised the interest rate it pays on bank deposits from 1.5% to 2%, moving further away from a decade of ultra-easy policy after being wrong-footed by the sudden rise in prices.
But the decision marked a slowdown in the pace of tightening from 75-basis-point hikes at each of the ECB's two previous meetings, as inflation shows signs of peaking and a recession looms.
The decision was in line with economists' expectations and mirrored similar rate hikes at the Bank of England on Thursday and the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
"The Governing Council judges that interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target," the ECB said.
The ECB also laid out plans to stop replacing maturing bonds from its €5 trillion portfolio, reversing years of asset purchases that have turned the central bank into the biggest creditor of many eurozone governments.