Hospitality offers better pay as it seeks to recruit new talent

The hospitality industry has something for everyone, says Laura Behan, general manager of Ballymaloe House in East Cork.

“Hospitality is a career where you have more than a job, you become part of a community that laughs together and picks each other up on the harder days. I've worked in several different establishments and have spent time abroad, and while hospitality is certainly tough, I wouldn't swap what I do for the world. “

Having been appointed to the GM position earlier this year, the UCD graduate brings a wealth of experience, including hotel manager at Cork’s Montenotte Hotel and director of operations at the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny.

“You can enter the hospitality industry any way you want, the way I entered and the most beneficial way, in my humble opinion, was from the beginning. Come in and learn, get as much experience in as many areas as possible, wash the dishes, clean the toilets, peel potatoes, and move up as you gain the skills to understand the challenges your team faces on a daily basis. I know you can't know everything, but knowledge is power.”

Laura Behan, general manager of Ballymaloe House in East Cork.

The Dublin native has brought an extensive amount of expertise to Ballymaloe House, in terms of organising tailor-made banqueting events. As senior restaurants manager of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Turkey, she oversaw the running of 11 outlets to the highest standards, while also successfully planning and managing gala dinners, weddings, and VIP events.

“At Ballymaloe, we are currently looking to recruit several positions in preparation for the season ahead; there are multiple positions available in our kitchen offering great development opportunities, and the exciting opportunity to learn the very best ‘Farm to Fork’ seasonal food preparation from our head chef Dervilla O'Flynn.

“There's also a chance to liaise with our gardeners and enjoy the benefit of cooking with the very best seasonal produce and walled garden ingredients.”

They are also looking for a Financial Controller, as the present occupant of the position is retiring next July after almost 50 years: “This is a great opportunity as the role requires management of a multifaceted operation based at Ballymaloe House involving accounts for the hotel, shop and farm. We are always looking for experienced restaurant servers and good bar staff to deliver the all-important frontline warm hospitality we are internationally celebrated for,” she adds.

A sector changing with the times

The hospitality industry has undergone many changes over recent years, not least the type and variety of working conditions.

“I am not that long in the industry in the grand scheme of things, but in the short 15 years since I started, it's incredible how things have changed. In the early days of my career, hospitality sometimes felt like a military camp.

“If you made a mistake, you were really made to pay for it and that sort of atmosphere proved difficult for a lot of people. For the most part, the culture and conditions in hospitality settings have greatly improved since then, thankfully, and hopefully these changes will bring some much-needed new talent into the industry.”

The hospitality industry in 2022 places a greater focus on work-life balance and trying to ensure everyone gets time off.

“I am a firm believer in everyone getting a weekend off a month, that holidays are for taking, not for hoarding — a big holiday balance should not impress anyone - and that no business will fail because you took a day off.

“The times of glorifying long hours, large holiday balances and never calling in sick, even if you could barely stand up, are thankfully dwindling and should be stamped out, as they do nothing to help the hospitality image as a fantastic and rewarding career choice.”

Hospitality is a portable profession, with open doors all over the world.

“This is one of the reasons I love this job. Hospitality has given me the opportunity to travel all over the world and get paid to do so. I have been lucky enough to experience different cultures whilst learning a wide range of skills, with the ability to adapt and develop personally.”

Having had the opportunity to work in Vancouver, London, Bodrum in Turkey and Guangzhou in China over the course of her career so far, Laura points to an accumulated experience has stood to her in her current role as general manager of Ballymaloe House.

“Equally, young people can travel the world and bring with them a fantastic grounding in hospitality gained by starting out in the industry in Ireland. If you love to travel, this job is for you. There may still be another adventure in me - I won't rule anything out,” she says.

Irish talent welcomed everywhere

Within the global hospitality industry, Irish talent has long been applauded in terms of expertise, efficiency and a natural affinity with the guest.

“Irish people are naturally outgoing; sociable, talkative, welcoming, and generally always up for a party. Ireland is therefore well positioned to thrive in this industry, and Irish people obviously excel worldwide, judging by the success of Irish pubs all over the world. I see it every day with our young Irish team members, they take to hospitality so naturally. Their interaction with guests is warm and genuine, and they proudly share local information whilst kindly caring for our guests' every need.”

Perhaps because Ireland is a relatively small island, there is a strong sense of national pride amongst us all, Laura concludes: “Nationally, and certainly amongst our team, it is clearly apparent that it is important visitors leave with the very best impression and experience of their time with us. We are very used to hospitality in Ireland, with hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs crucial components of the economy for decades now, particularly in towns and villages that rely on tourism. There's a reason we're known as the land of a thousand welcomes.”