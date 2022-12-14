OECD: Irish economic growth to slow sharply

GDP growth of 10% this year predicted to fall to 3.8% in 2023
OECD: Irish economic growth to slow sharply

Inflation crisis will weigh on spending and living standards, OECD said.

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 15:14
Eamon Quinn

Growth in the Irish economy will slow sharply next year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has said, in projections that are in line with the Government's budget projections.    

GDP growth of 10% this year will fall to 3.8% in 2023 as the effects of the global inflation crisis weigh on spending and living standards, it said. 

The drop in economic activity is even more apparent under the measure of modified domestic demand that more accurately reflects the experiences of Irish households. Under that measure, activity falls to 0.9% in 2023 from growth of 8% this year, it said.                    

However, Vincent Koen of the OECD speaking in Dublin said the Irish public finances were "enviably strong", with the Government set to post a budget surplus this year. 

Nonetheless, the OECD official said Government finances face challenges of significant spending demands, including from an ageing population, the need to spend big on building housing, and to prepare for climate change

"It is always great to have a lot of money coming in," Mr Koen said, referring to the large increase in tax revenues the Government is collecting this year from multinationals. 

But he told participants at the Institute of International and European Affairs that relying on a small number of firms for a significant share of the State's revenues "overshadows" other economic risks. 

Mr Koen praised the budget decision to inject funds into the National Reserve Fund. 

Read More

Mortgage rates fall below Eurozone average following record low of 2.57%
      

More in this section

New terraced houses for sale in a residential development OECD warns of 'heightened concerns' over housing affordability in Ireland
NYSE to set up Belfast outpost Global shares rally as US price inflation slows
Cold week strains power grids across Europe   Cold week strains power grids across Europe  
#InflationOrganisation: OECD
<p>Irish mortgage rates were the only ones to fall compared to the previous month, landing them in the top five cheapest mortgage rates in the Eurozone</p>

Mortgage rates fall below Eurozone average following record low of 2.57%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s