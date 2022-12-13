Cold week strains power grids across Europe  

Cost of power soaring as grid operators balance supply and pay power stations to keep the lights from flickering
Cold temperatures come at a high cost to consumers, who need to spend at already-record prices per unit — now largely set by regulators and governments — to keep their homes warm and lights on. Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 15:03
Todd Gillespie

The cold week across Europe is sending the cost of power soaring as grid operators balance supply and pay power stations to keep the lights from flickering.

Monday had marked the tightest day of the year so far for Britain’s electricity grid, but strains appeared to recede Tuesday even as temperatures are forecast to stay below average for the rest of the week.

Intraday prices for Tuesday’s early evening peak from 5pm to 6pm eased to about a fifth from the start of the week as a return of wind power added to supply.

At the same time, France, Germany and the Nordics are facing similarly chilly weather that is boosting power demand. Even with government caps on energy bills across the region, cold temperatures come at a high cost to consumers, who need to spend at already-record prices per unit — now largely set by regulators and governments — to keep their homes warm and lights on. 

“The rest of the week will continue to see very high prices,” said Fabian Ronningen, an analyst at Rystad. “The peak may be reached in the UK for now, but in France and Germany we could still see higher prices happen later in the week.” 

French prices on Tuesday between 5pm and 6pm traded as high as €835 per megawatt-hour. In Germany, they hit €1,000 between 2pm and 3pm, and in Sweden day-ahead prices are seeing the highest levels in 11 years.

Less power is traded in the short-term markets than changes hands months or years in advance, but it is where companies fine tune their demand — including some industrial users who may hedge less volume in advance.

They are also an indication of how tricky it may be for grid operators to hold supply steady. Vitol Group sold power for £6,000 on Monday in Britain, a record for gas generators in the balancing mechanism designed to fine-tune supply and demand — a cost that will be spread across consumer bills. Milder weather is expected across Europe next week, helping to ease demand. 

• Bloomberg

Irish Examiner View: Power grid gets first winter test

