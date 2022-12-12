Over 80% of people use internet for shopping, banking and ordering - CSO

Email was the most popular online activity, used by 93% of internet users
Over 80% of people use internet for shopping, banking and ordering - CSO

Online shopping fell by 9 percentage points since last year, dropping to 71%

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 11:31
Emer Walsh

More than eight out of 10 people reported using the internet for shopping, banking and ordering in 2022, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed.

Launching their 2022 Household Digital Consumer Behaviour report this morning, the agency found that 80% of people used online shopping, banking and booking services this year, with email remaining the most popular internet activity, used by 93% of people.

Increasing by over ten percentage points since 2021, internet banking was the second most popular internet activity, used by 90% of people.

Online shopping fell by 9 percentage points since last year, dropping to 71%, with clothes, shoes, and accessories remaining the most popular online purchases.

80% of men reported purchasing goods online, up by 2% since 2021, while the number of women buying online fell by one percentage point to 82% in the same period.

Internet users in Dublin were the most likely to shop online at 87%, followed by 84% of digital consumers in the South-East. Those in the midlands were the least likely to shop online, at just 70%.

Ready-made food purchases also saw significant growth, rising from 50% to 58% in 2022.

Almost one in seven internet users reported renting accommodation online, from apartments to holiday homes via a private person through apps like Airbnb, growing massively from just 4% in 2021.

Commenting on these figures, Maureen Delamere, Statistician in the Social Analysis Division said, "There were varying levels of COVID-19 restrictions in place in the first half of 2022. The pandemic resulted in greater use of ICT and the internet, and, at times, different patterns of digital consumer behaviour."

"At an overall level, more than nine in ten (92%) persons aged 16 years and older used the internet within the previous three months. Just 1% had used the internet but not recently and only 7% had never used the internet."

More in this section

Further drop in building activity threatens housing targets Further drop in building activity threatens housing targets
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Rate Announcement Year of fighting inflation set to end with 24 hours of interest-rate hikes
United Airlines-Pilots Recession drumbeat grows across corporate America
<p>In the climate change arena, political debates over things like nuclear power versus natural gas versus wind power will always be more interesting than wrangling over accounting or auditing standards. File Picture: David Creedon</p>

Brian Keegan: Progress on climate change is meaningless unless it can be measured

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s