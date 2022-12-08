Half of Ireland's electricity powered by wind in November as prices fall

Just under half of Ireland's electricity in November was powered by wind energy.

In a report released by Wind Energy Ireland including both EirGrid and market data, the renewable alternative to fossil fuels was the top source of electricity in the country last month, supplying 48% of total power demanded.

According to the data, wind energy has supplied 34% of Ireland’s electricity demand this year to the end of last month, with November being the best on record for the volume of wind energy produced.

Last month saw an average wholesale electricity price of €143.12 per megawatt-hour (MWh), with the average price at just €106.99 per MWh on the days with the most wind power on the system.

Total electricity demand in November 2022 was 3,337 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power, with wind energy generating 1,612 GWh. Demand in November 2021 was 3,361 GWh with wind producing 1,106 GWh of that amount in that month.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “With one month remaining in 2022, wind farms across Ireland have provided over a third of the country’s electricity this year, making this one of the best years on record for wind energy.

"These are Irish generators producing power without burning imported fossil fuels, which means we can cut our carbon emissions at the same time as we cut our fuel imports.”

Mr Cunniffe concluded, "Our communities will be vulnerable to extreme electricity prices so long as we continue to rely on imported fossil fuels for our power. We must accelerate the development of our own sources of renewable energy to meet our carbon emissions targets and to protect consumers.”