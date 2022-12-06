DJ and log-cabin maker amongst the latest list of tax defaulters

A Dublin DJ and a log cabin maker are amongst those appearing on the latest tax defaulters list published by the Revenue.

Loghouse Living Limited which is now in liquidation topped the list with settlements of just over €1m. The company, with an address at Office 4, 200 Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin was in the business of constructing log cabins.

It was the subject of a Revenue investigation case for the under-declaration of VAT. The settlement was made up of €390k in taxes, €295k in interest and €390k in penalties. Revenue said that €1.02m of the €1.08m settlement remained unpaid as of September 30.

The case is one of nine published by the Revenue with total settlements of €2.8m. It was one of the lowest levels of settlements published by the Revenue in recent years. Seven cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which two exceeded €500,000 and one exceeded €1m.

The second-largest settlement was from a company director C.H. David Magee of Carrigane, Blessington, Co. Wicklow for Revenue offshore assets investigation case. under declaration of income tax. The €621k which has been paid was made up of €200,000 in tax, €321k in interest and €100k in penalties.

Thomas Coloe, a Disc Jockey with an address at 10 Sandford Wood, Swords, Co. Dublin had a settlement of €149,092 in an audit case for non-declaration of capital gains tax and under-declaration of income tax and VAT. It was made up of €74,484 n tax, €18,745 in interest and €55,863 in penalties. Revenue said €149,092 remains unpaid as of September 30.

Revenue also published details of 61 prosecutions they pursued in court that included 29 cases of failure to file a tax return and failure to produce books and records, 13 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil and 13 cases of excise offences for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco and possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.