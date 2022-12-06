DJ and log-cabin maker amongst the latest list of tax defaulters

Revenue carried out 255 audits and investigations, together with 3,180 risk management interventions yielding €81.8m in tax, interest and penalties
DJ and log-cabin maker amongst the latest list of tax defaulters

The Revenue Commissioners published details of nine settlements totalling €2.8m.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 15:10
Alan Healy

A Dublin DJ and a log cabin maker are amongst those appearing on the latest tax defaulters list published by the Revenue.

Loghouse Living Limited which is now in liquidation topped the list with settlements of just over €1m. The company, with an address at Office 4, 200 Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin was in the business of constructing log cabins. 

It was the subject of a Revenue investigation case for the under-declaration of VAT. The settlement was made up of €390k in taxes, €295k in interest and €390k in penalties. Revenue said that €1.02m of the €1.08m settlement remained unpaid as of September 30. 

The case is one of nine published by the Revenue with total settlements of €2.8m. It was one of the lowest levels of settlements published by the Revenue in recent years. Seven cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which two exceeded €500,000 and one exceeded €1m.

The second-largest settlement was from a company director C.H. David Magee of Carrigane, Blessington, Co. Wicklow for Revenue offshore assets investigation case. under declaration of income tax. The €621k which has been paid was made up of €200,000 in tax, €321k in interest and €100k in penalties. 

Thomas Coloe, a Disc Jockey with an address at 10 Sandford Wood, Swords, Co. Dublin had a settlement of €149,092 in an audit case for non-declaration of capital gains tax and under-declaration of income tax and VAT. It was made up of €74,484 n tax, €18,745 in interest and €55,863 in penalties. Revenue said €149,092 remains unpaid as of September 30.

Revenue also published details of 61 prosecutions they pursued in court that included 29 cases of failure to file a tax return and failure to produce books and records, 13 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil and 13 cases of excise offences for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco and possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.

More in this section

Cop26 backgrounders French power grid faces first test since Ukraine war as temperatures plunge    
Irish Examiner wins journalism award Irish Examiner wins journalism award
Average rents have increased by over 82% in Ireland since 2010 Average rents have increased by over 82% in Ireland since 2010
Key Speakers At Danmark Nationalbank Conference

ECB’s Philip Lane confident inflation near peak as more hikes to come

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s