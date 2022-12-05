French power grid faces first test since Ukraine war as temperatures plunge    

Temperatures hovering near zero in coming days will test the resilience of France's power network, even as President Emmanuel Macron urged the French not to panic amid warnings of possible blackouts.

French utility EDF saw its electricity output drop to a 30-year low earlier in 2022 due to a record number of nuclear reactor outages arising from corrosion problems, and it is racing against time to ensure its fleet can run at full capacity for the depths of winter.

France is more vulnerable to Europe's energy crisis, unleashed by the fallout from the war in Ukraine, than some other European nations due to low nuclear availability and demand there being particularly temperature-sensitive, said Jean-Paul Harreman, director of EnAppSys energy consultancy.

After an unusually mild November helped reduce electricity use in France, temperatures dropped and are set to linger near zero later this week and next.

On Monday, lower-than-forecast nuclear availability was offset by higher imports from all of France's neighbours and high production from gas-fired power plants.

The French grid's EcoWatt alert app — which the government is urging people to download to be warned of peaks in demand or risk of cuts — remained green.

"It is not cold enough for that yet, but we do see France hitting its import limitations," Mr Harreman said.

Refinitiv analyst Nathalie Gerl said with forecasts showing colder temperatures next week, means next Monday, December 12 will be even tighter.

Government ministers have warned of possible power outages in case of a gap between supply and demand, which they said would last no longer than two hours and be flagged in advance.

